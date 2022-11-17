Telangana govt. to distribute Adolescent Health Kits to girl students in state

The Telangana State Government, which is strengthening the health sector in the Telangana state, has taken measures for the health care of female students. As mentioned by Chief Minister KCR in this year's budget, arrangements are being made for distribution of adolescent health kits (Sanitary Health and Hygienic Kits) free of charge in government schools and colleges. For this a total of Rs. 69.52 crores, the government has granted administrative approvals for purchase and distribution of Adolescent Health Kits. Health Secretary Rizvi has issued orders to this effect that will benefit nearly 11 lakh female students studying from 8th to 12th standard in all government schools and junior colleges of the state.

It is learned that 11 lakh kits will be purchased for the remaining six months of this financial year. This kit includes six sanitary napkin packs, a water bottle and a bag. A total of 22 lakh kits will be purchased for the financial year 2023-24. It is known that the government has announced that this program will be implemented in this year's budget.





Another innovative step to improve health of poor adolescent girls by Government of Telangana & State Education Dept under the able leadership of Deputy CM Sri @KadiyamSrihari Garu 👏 https://t.co/XkDQyKaCeL — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 26, 2018





According to the National Family Health Survey-5, about 32 percent of young women between the ages of 15-24 use cloth like a napkin. This causes uterine and urinary tract infections. Keeping this in mind, the government has decided to distribute health and hygienic kits. Adolescent girls aged 14 to 19 years are used to maintain cleanliness during menstruation. This will enable them to stay healthy and thus pay more attention to studies. It also helps to increase the attendance percentage of female students.