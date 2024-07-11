Telangana Govt to go for complete revamp of food safety norms

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said on Wednesday that the State government was taking up a complete revamp of the food safety system, which had been neglected in the past.

He said that the newly formed Congress government had appointed 17 food safety officers. It has set an example for other States in implementing food safety regulations in the country. “We are preparing to set up 10 new mobile food labs soon. The State Food Lab in Nacharam, which has a rich history, was disabled by the previous governments. We are strengthening the State Food Lab. We are conducting around 200 food safety tests daily through mobile labs across the state,” said Damodar Rajanarsimha.

The Health Minister said that the government was creating awareness for street vendors to get food safety licenses. An awareness meeting was held at the State secretariat on food safety with the representatives of the hotels, restaurant associations, and owners of food organisations. He said that the government was implementing the rules that the companies supplying food items must obtain an FSSAI license. “We are conducting continuous inspections of boarding hostels and canteens in government and private educational institutions.

As a part of that, we have already conducted inspections on 387 hostels across the State and have issued orders to have FSSAI licenses compulsorily. We have collected food samples and conducted tests to increase food quality standards. We are cancelling the licenses of food adulteration companies. We have been ordered to take strict action against those who do not follow food safety norms,” said the health minister.