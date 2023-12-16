Telangana Govt to launch Prajavani programme in towns, villages

Hyderabad: In view of increasing visitors to the ‘Prajavani’ organised on Tuesday and Friday every week in Hyderabad, Telangana government has decided to hold meetings in the first week of every month in all Villages and towns to address the grievances of the people. This initiative is aimed to reduce the visitors' rush to Prajavani in Hyderabad and solve the people’s issues at the local level instantly.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also directed the officials to conduct a study to allot specific time and special permissions to the people who come to DrBR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat to lodge their grievances at the Ministers chambers.

The Chief minister chaired a high level review meeting at the Secretariat on addressing the people problems, attended by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta, Finance Secretary TK Sridevi, Health Secretary Rizvi, Medical Recruitment Board Secretary Gopikanth, Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Srinivas Reddy, Police Recruitment Secretary VV Srinivasa Rao, Additional CP Vikram Singh and others.

The CM said that local meetings in the villages and towns for one or two days in the first week of every month will help to address the grievances of people immediately and then the people’s visit to Hyderabad will be reduced. For this, the authorities have been asked to organize meetings in towns and villages for two days every month and take appropriate measures to solve their problems promptly.

The Chief Minister suggested that the officials should work hard to solve the grievances of the people with utmost sincerity and fix the time to solve them. Revanth said that the meetings will also help to establish good relations between the government and the people. The government will have an opportunity to work in a cordial atmosphere.

The CM asked the officials that all the appeals and complaints should be digitized and the status should be informed to the people from time to time.

For Prajavani, the Chief Minister asked the officials to increase the number of tables for receiving the complaints and to provide basic facilities such as safe drinking water and other facilities to the visitors. The CM also instructed the officials to receive the people at Praja Vani with utmost care and should not cause any trouble to them. The CM suggested that the services of trainee IAS officers should also be utilized.