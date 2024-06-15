Telangana Govt. Transfers 20 IAS Officers in Major Reshuffle

In a significant move, the Telangana state government has transferred about 20 IAS officers, including several district collectors. The transfers have been made in a bid to bring about administrative efficiency and streamline the functioning of various districts across the state.

Some of the key transfers include Mozamil Khan being appointed as Khammam Collector, Santhosh as Nagar Kurnool Collector, Sandeep Kumar Jha as Rajanna Siricilla Collector, Anurag Jayanthi as Karimnagar Collector, Ashish Sangwan as Kamareddy Collector, Jitesh V Patil as Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector, Rahul Sharma as Jayashankar Bhupalpally Collector, Siktha Patnaik as Narayanapet Collector, Koya Sriharsha as Collector of Peddapalli and Pravina as Collector of Hanmakonda.

Other transfers include Sathya Prasad as Jagityal Collector, Vijayendra Boi as Mahbubnagar Collector, Kumar Deepak as Manchiryala Collector, Pratik Jain as Vikarabad Collector, Narayana Reddy as Nalgonda Collector, Adarsh ​​Surabhi as Vanaparthi Collector, Tejas Nandalal Pawar as Suryapet Collector, and Satya as Warangal Collector.

The government has also issued orders for the transfer of Sharada Devi as Mulugu Collector, TS Diwakara as Nirmal Collector, and Abhilash Abhinav as the new Collector of Nirmal.

The reshuffle of IAS officers is seen as a strategic move by the government to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to various districts, and to enhance overall governance and development in the state.