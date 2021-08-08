Telangana govt. writes to GRMB, KRMB , says it can't attend tomorrow's board meeting

The Telangana government has asked the Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards to finalise another date so that Telangana state members can attend the board meeting and express their views. To this end the government wrote separate letters to two boards. Irrigation department ENC Muralidhar had earlier written letters stating that it would not attend the board meeting as the cases were pending in the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.



However, KRMB and GRMB have written to the state government again asking them to attend the meeting due to lack of time in the wake of the Central Water Department's directive to complete the operational process expeditiously.



The state government has recently written to the Krishna and Godavari boards as per the decision taken in the review conducted by Chief Minister KCR on Saturday. Rajat Kumar, Special Principal Secretary, Department of Irrigation, wrote separate letters to the chairmen of the two boards. The letter said, the state government had earlier said it would not attend the meeting on Monday due to the trial of the cases.



In this context, the two boards were asked to suggest another date for state members to attend the board meeting and express their views. He asked the KRMB chairman to include in the next meeting agenda issues related to the use of Krishna waters along with administrative issues. Copies of the letters were also sent to the office of the Union Minister of Jal Shakti.

