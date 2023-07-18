Telangana Govt’s main priority is public health: Collector

Gadwal: The district Collector Valluri Kranti along with MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated ICU, Physiotherapy Mental health centre, emergency ward at district hospital in Gadwal.



Speaking on the occasion, she said that the Telangana government given top priority to provide a better health for the people and in such a step it has allotted advanced equipment for the district hospital like ICU, Physiotherapy for elderly people, and mental health centre and emergency ward for critical health care conditions.

60 oxygen cylinders have been set up in the hospital for emergency situations and training will be provided to the staff nurses on the usage of the newly promoted facilities. She added that better health care facilities should be provided to the district people by oxygen Room in critical health care.

Later MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy said that the State government is giving utmost priority to public health in the State.