Telangana Graduate MLC by-election: Congress party's Teenmaar Mallanna leads

As per the official information in graduate MLC by poll for Nalgonda -Khammam-Warangal, Congress candidate Teenmaar Mallanna iss leading by 7700 Votes over his rival BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy, BJP candidate Gujjala Premender Reddy in third position and independent candidate Ashok in Fourth position. Counting of votes started at 11PM on Wednesday and clarity on result of first preference will be known by 1PM.

In the counting of 1.92 lakh first preference votes, Congress party candidate Theenmaar Mallanna is ahead by about 14 thousand votes.

Also 1.44 lakh votes to be counted in first priority, invalid votes to be separated.