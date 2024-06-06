Live
Just In
Telangana Graduate MLC by-election: Congress party's Teenmaar Mallanna leads
As per the official information in graduate MLC by poll for Nalgonda -Khammam-Warangal, Congress candidate Teenmaar Mallanna iss leading by 7700 Votes over his rival BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy, BJP candidate Gujjala Premender Reddy in third position and independent candidate Ashok in Fourth position. Counting of votes started at 11PM on Wednesday and clarity on result of first preference will be known by 1PM.
In the counting of 1.92 lakh first preference votes, Congress party candidate Theenmaar Mallanna is ahead by about 14 thousand votes.
Also 1.44 lakh votes to be counted in first priority, invalid votes to be separated.
Live Updates
- 6 Jun 2024 7:20 AM GMT
Nalgonda: Counting of votes is the first priority of the ongoing MLC election continuing on the second day. The third round of counting is coming to end.Compared to the first and second rounds, the majority of Mallanna will be slightly reduced in the third round. Preparations for the fourth round of counting. It is expected that the counting of first priority votes may be completed by 5 pm. Tinmar Mallanna far from winning quota in first preference votes.? May second preference vote count decide the winner
- 6 Jun 2024 3:03 AM GMT
Nalgonda: Among the 1 lakh 92 thousand first preference votes, Congress party candidate Theinmar Mallanna is leading with a majority of 14,672 votes.
Congress…..34,575
BRS…..27573
BJP……12 841
Ashok Palakuri (Independent)….11,018