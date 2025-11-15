Telangana gripped by severe cold wave

Hyderabad: Severe cold wave conditions are prevailing across Telangana and are expected to continue until November 20, with night temperatures likely to range between 7°C to 10°C in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that dry weather is very likely to prevail over Telangana, with minimum temperatures expected to be below normal by 3°C to 4°Cat isolated pockets over the next two to three days. A cold wave warning has been issued for isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Sangareddy, and Medak districts.

Officials attribute this cold wave to the cool air in the northern parts of India and a lack of clouds in the sky, expecting the condition to persist for the next three days. People have been asked to be cautious, with a special caution issued to children and the elderly to wear warm clothes due to the increased chances of fever, cough, and cold issues.The Health Department has issued an advisory.

Director of Public Health B Ravinder Naik stated that the low environmental temperature may lead to the spread of acute respiratory infections such as seasonal flu, which is a contagious infection characterised by fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, and fatigue, spreading easily when people cough or sneeze. People with seasonal flu are generally advised to rest at home and drink plenty of fluids, as they usually recover within a week.

Vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, children under five years, older adults (over 65 years), and individuals with chronic medical conditions are at greater risk of severe illness and are advised to consult a doctor at a nearby health facility if they develop flu-like symptoms. Immediate consultation at the nearest government health facility is crucial for anyone exhibiting warning signs such as high fever, difficulty in breathing, blue colour of skin or lips, blood in sputum, or altered behaviour.