Karimnagar: Health Minister Eatala Rajender inaugurated the newly-constructed Rythu Vedika in Ellanthakunta mandal of Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that the government was constructing Rythu Vedikas across the State to help farmers reap profits by taking the advice of scientific community and by following new techniques in agriculture.

"It is the Telangana state which handed over huge amounts of rice than any other States to the Food Corporation of India," he said. Stating that many farmers have been using chemical fertilizers on crops, he said that now-a-days many were suffering from cancer and there were no healthy people even in rural areas, the reason being reckless use of chemicals on crops.

"India has around 135 crore population, but half of the people are dying of hunger. It is only the farmers of this country who can feed the growing population and save the nation," he said. The Minister also added that, "In 2009, the economic system of the entire world collapsed. But it did not happen in our country as we are agriculture-dependent economy."

Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, DCCB vice-chairman Pingili Ramesh and Market Committee chairman Vala Balakishan Rao were present along with others.