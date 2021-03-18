Hyderabad: The budget session of the State Assembly on the third day on Wednesday during a brief debate on thanks-giving motion to the Governor speech, witnessed a heated argument between the treasury benches and the Opposition on allocation of time to discuss issues.

Finance MinisterT Harish Rao criticised Opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Congress member K Rajagopal Reddy for trying to hijack the chair. He demanded them to apologise for their behaviour with the Chair.

During a brief debate on the motion of thanks to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's speech to the joint session on the first day of the session, Rao accused the two members of cornering the Chair which he said was not correct. The Congress members and the treasury benches got into a tussle as the former sought ample time to speak on farmers' agitation and development.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy lost his cool when the Congress members continued to register their displeasure against him over allocation of time. The Speaker said whether the Congress members were targeting him seeking a favour on giving time. Bhatti expressed surprise why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not giving the Opposition leaders time to appeal to him on the people issues. He repeatedly asked for the same that irked KCR to respond on the issue. The CM expressed displeasure at the Leader of Opposition for his attitude and remarks.

Mallu Vikramarka used 15 minutes more time in addition to 10 minutes given to him to speak on the motion of thanks, Rao said.

Besides using more time, Vikramaka was resorting to hijack the entire House, the minister said while expressing displeasure. "The House is supposed to give time to all its members who have all rights to speak during the session", he said. "Since everyone is to get time to speak on issues, the leader of Opposition cannot make remarks against the Chair, the minister observed. The Congress members were just four and trying to hijack the session, Rao quipped. The Congress members or others have to maintain decency and cannot make any comments against the Chair, he felt.

The minister said the Speaker need not feel pressure in such circumstances and give time to all members, as per norms, on any issue.