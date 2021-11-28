Telangana: Harish Rao to review with officials amid an outbreak of new covid-19 variant

The Telangana government is on high alert over the new Coronavirus variant that has been spotted in South Africa. Minister Harish Rao is scheduled to meet medical and health officials today to review the new variant and the action to be taken in the case of those coming from countries where it is spreading. The central government has alerted the states in this regard. Harish Rao will discuss with the authorities how to trace and test those coming to Hyderabad from Mumbai and Delhi as there are no direct flights to Hyderabad from those countries. The health minister had asked the authorities to speed up the vaccination process.



It is learned that the Centre has alerted the state governments on the same. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reviewed the situation with officials and state governments have been alerted from time to time and advised to take appropriate action. In addition, it was ordered to quarantine travelers coming to India from various countries. In addition, it is suggested to increase the corona tests and complete the vaccination process as soon as possible.

On the other hand, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has termed the new Variant of Concern (B.1.1.529) as Omicron.