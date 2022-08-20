Telangana has robust economy, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday has said that the Telangana State has a robust economy due to the thriving Agriculture, Industry and Services sectors. The Minister stated the State was also thriving in Information Technology, Life Sciences, Food Processing, Aerospace and Defence sectors with several marquee companies setting up their largest facilities here.

KTR attended a 'Diplomatic Outreach Programme' to promote the State as an investment destination, conducted by the State Industries and Commerce Department here. Ambassadors, Diplomats, Consul Generals, Honorary Consul Generals, High Commissioners, Trade Commissioners from about 50 Countries participated in this event. The event was held at T-Hub 2.0 facility in the city.

He gave a detailed presentation about the various advantages the State was offering for investors. The Ministers outlined the progressive industrial policies and narrated some success stories. The Minister stated that Telangana has built the most comprehensive innovation ecosystem in the country.

Principal Secretary, IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion & External Engagement) Dr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, T-Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao, and sector specific Directors from Telangana IT & Industries Departments participated in today's program. On the occasion, KTR formally launched Telangana Investment Advisor (TIA)- the Virtual Mascot and Chat Bot for the Invest Telangana cell.

All delegates toured the T-Hub 2.0 facility. The delegates interacted with various startups being incubated at the facility. Several delegates appreciated the various institutions like T-Hub, We Hub, T-Works, TSIC, and TASK, that Telangana State has built over the past 8 years.