SVIMS Physiotherapy students enter Guinness Book

Tirupati: Students of College of Physiotherapy under Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) have achieved national and international recognition.

Shaik Ghouse Basha (MPT 2nd year) and Jangam Shruthi (BPT 2nd year) have had their names entered in Guinness Book of World Records for their outstanding performance in a world-level Kuchipudi dance programme. The programme, titled World Level Kuchipudi Kala Vaibhavam–2, was organised by Bharat Arts Academy in Hyderabad recently. A total of 4,608 dancers participated in the event.

Shaik Ghouse Basha and Jangam Shruthi were recognised for their excellent performance, which contributed to setting the record for the world’s largest Kuchipudi dance lesson. In another achievement, SVIMS College of Physiotherapy student Sadhu Sanghavi won first prize in a State-level essay writing competition. The competition was held in Tirupati as part of Vijaya Spurthi programme organised by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi. SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar and College of Physiotherapy Principal Dr K Madhavi congratulated all the students on Wednesday and appreciated their talent and dedication, stating that such achievements bring honour to the institution.