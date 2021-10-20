Telangana HC allows reopening of residential schools

Telangana high court on Wednesday granted permission for reopening of residential schools across the state. It is learned that the state government urged the high court to lift interim stay on reopening the residential schools in the view of intermediate exams.

The government also said that other schools are being run adhering to COVID-19 norms and filed a public interest litigation (PIL) on Monday.

The advocate general Prasad also told the court that COVID-19 norms are being followed in all the educational institutions in the state.

The high court which heard the matter today accorded permission for the conduct of physical and online classes for the students amending the interim orders passed earlier.