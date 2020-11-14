Telangana HC allows Sujana Chowdary to fly abroad for 2 weeks

Telangana High Court on Friday passed the orders to permit Sujana Chowdary to fly to the US. Former union minister and BJP MP Sujana Chowdary was prevented from flying abroad due to the lookout notice issued by CBI and ED.

Challenging the lookout notice, the MP approached Telangana high court seeking permission to fly abroad. In the petition, he asked the court to grant permission to visit his ailing father-in-law in the US. He said that the lookout notice will be issued when the authorities fail to trace out the person.

The petition was heard at the residence of Justice Challa Kodandaram. The petitioner's counsel said that the MP has approached the court on the FIR filed against him in Best and Crompton Engineering Pvt Ltd (BCEPL) for the criminal conspiracy between 2010-2013 to defraud Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank.

"No criminal cases have been registered against Sujana Chowdary and he is cooperating in the case registered against CBI," the petitioner counsel said.

After hearing both the arguments, the court permitted Sujana Chowdary to fly abroad for two weeks and asked him to return before the period. He was also asked to report to immigration and CBI officials on his return.