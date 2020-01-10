Telangana HC clears Karimnagar municipal elections

Setting aside the directions of the single judge on municipal polls, the Telangana High Court on Thursday issued a green signal for Karimnagar municipal elections.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy dealt with the PIL filed by the state government challenging the order of a single judge who stayed the elections due to the discrepancies in the voter's list.

On Thursday, the additional advocate general J Ramchander told the court that the government is yet to receive the judgment copy

The High Court looked into the plea filed by the government and agreed to its stance directing to go ahead with the election notification. A separate election notification is yet to be released by the State Election Commission (SEC).