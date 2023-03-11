Telangana HC directs CBI not to arrest MP Avinash till Monday

Hyderabad: Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court on Friday seeking to stay further his examination in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. He prayed to direct the respondent, CBI, not to take any coercive action pursuant to the notice issued.

Reddy also urged the court that further examination should be conducted in the presence of his advocate. Audio and video recording of the entire questioning should be done", he said.

The single judge bench of Justice K. Lakshman directed the CBI Joint Director Hyderabad zone not to arrest the YSRCP MP till March 13 and place the records in a sealed cover on the audio and video recordings of MP's 161 statements.

Court quashes proceedings in charge-sheet against MLA Danam Nagender On Friday Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan quashed the proceedings filed against Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender.

The CJ was hearing the criminal petition filed by the MLA seeking to quash the charge-sheet, filed by the Banjara Hills Police.

The allegations against Nagender, who was Labour Minister in the Congress government trespassed into Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Banjara Hills in 2012 with his henchmen. He locked the temple gates with a woman devotee and two priests inside.

Following a complaint by the temple manager the police had registered a criminal case against Nagender and three others U/s. 143, 353, 427, 504 IPC. The police, after completing the investigation, had filed the charge-sheet in 2022.

The Endowments department handed over 4.3 acres to ISKON temple for development of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Banjara. This was the cause of a dispute, with Nagender questioning it.

The MLA and his henchmen had entered the temple and, after locking its gates, there was a law and order issue as there was stone pelting. Nagender and his men even obstructed the police from performing their duty.

Later, with the intervention of local elders and wellwishers, there was a compromise between Nagender and the de facto complainant K Suryanarayana, the temple manager. A copy of the compromise was also furnished in the court.

Chief Justice Bhuyan went through the compromise and the sections booked in the case, which carry a maximum imprisonment of two years. He quashed the proceedings on the file of the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Court, Nampally, stating that the case pertains to 2012.

The police had already investigated and filed the charge-sheet. Moreover, the punishment for offences committed by the petitioners is two years.

HC directs Siddipet CP not to restrain Gudatipalli villagers from working in their fields On Friday Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy directed the Siddipet Commissioner of Police, ACP Husnabad and Husnabad CI not to create hurdles, nor restrain the petitioners from going to their agricultural fields for work in Gudatipally village of Akkannapet mandal.

The judge was hearing a lunch motion writ petition filed by Boini Bhaskar and three others ofGudatipally, aggrieved by the high-handed action of the police in deploying huge force in and around the village, paving the way for the contractors and irrigation department officials to complete the construction of the entire bund of the Gouravelli irrigation project.

Ch Ravi Kumar, counsel for the petitioners, informed the court that the Irrigation officials and the contractors had gone ahead with the construction of the Gouravelli reservoir, without obtaining requisite statutory permissions from the concerned authorities in sheer violation of earlier orders of the court, which restrained the government from going ahead with work as compensation and R&R package, assured by the State to farmers, who lost their lands to the project, are yet to be received.

The counsel said the police have closed the road from Husnabad to Ramavaram and did not allow the farmers to work in fields to eke out livelihood. The judge adjourned the hearing to March 31, directing the State to file its counter- affidavit.