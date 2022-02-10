Telangana HC expresses displeasure over delay in compensation to farmer families

The Telangana High Court on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in payment of compensation to the families of farmers who committed suicide.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma dealt with the petition filed by social activist Kondal Reddy over non-payment of compensation.

The petitioner said that in September 2015, the state government issued a Government Order (GO) to pay Rs 6 lakh compensation each to the families of farmers who ended their lives and added that even after six years, the families of farmers failed to receive any compensation from the government.

In the petition it was also stated that another GO was issued in December last year to pay compensation to families of 113 farmers in various districts. "The families of farmers in Vikarabad, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts were still waiting for the compensation," the PIL said.

The court questioned the advocate general as to how the government has forgotten the GO it issued. Stating that the farmers died long ago, the court asked why families of farmers should suffer every day. The matter was adjourned to April 6 directing the Principal Secretary, Revenue, to appear before the court.

In 2018, the state government had launched Rythu Bheema scheme in agreement with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) which pays Rs 5 lakh compensation in case of suicide by a farmer. The government has paid a premium of nearly Rs 1,000 crore on behalf of farmers who have digital pattadar passbooks.

The government did not pay compensation between 2014 and 2018 and the families of a few of the farmers who committed suicide had approached the high court seeking compensation.

Following the court orders, the government in December last year released Rs 7.95 crore for paying compensation to families of 113 farmers.