Telangana HC quashes FIR against Bandi Sanjay

The Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in connection with the alleged Class 10 Hindi question paper leakage case.

The case, filed by Kamalapur Police in Hanamkonda district on April 4, 2023 (Crime No. 60/2023), accused the BJP leader of involvement in the leak of the Hindi paper during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations.

The FIR was registered under multiple provisions, including Sections 120-B, 420, 447, 505(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) ; Sections 4(A), 6 read with 8 of the Telangana Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices) Act, 1997 and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

After a detailed examination of the matter, the High Court, through its order in Crl.P No. 3735/2023, granted relief to Bandi Sanjay Kumar by quashing the FIR in its entirety.

With the FIR now quashed, the BJP is likely to project the verdict as evidence of its leader’s innocence and as a rebuke to what it has consistently described as politically motivated charges by the BRS-led government against its political rivals.