Telangana: Heavy inflows to irrigation projects

Hyderabad: All irrigation projects in Telangana are brimming with heavy inflows due to heavy rains in various districts and in the upper riparian states during the past three days.

According to officials, heavy rains occurred at isolated places in Jagtial, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nizamabad and Mulugu and at a few places in Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem, Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Kamareddy and other districts.

The IMD has issued orange alert to 10 districts.

The heavy rains have resulted in rise in water levels in Jurala project. According to the officials, Jurala has been receiving inflows of 83,000 cusecs. The authorities have lifted 17 gates and are releasing 1.01 lakh cusecs of water downstream to the Srisailam dam. With water levels rising in the Srisailam dam, the power utilities have started hydel power generation at Srisailam power stations. The dam is receiving inflows of 97,208 cusecs of water. So far, the gates were not lifted and there has been no outflow downwards to Nagarjuna Sagar.

The water level at Srisailam is 817.7 ft as against the full level of 885 ft.

Similarly, there has been a rise in the level of rivers Godavari and Pranahita as water from Alamatti and Narayanapur are being released downstream. The officials said the total flood water coming from Alamatti and Narayanpur was 1.25 lakh cusecs. The height of Alamatti was 519.6 meters and presently the water level was 517.9 meters. The storage capacity of Alamatti is 123 TMC and presently the water is at 96.36 TMC, which is 78 per cent. With the chances of more flood water coming, the authorities were releasing 1.25 lakh cusecs of water.

In Narayanpur, the inflows were 1.25 lakh cusecs and outflows were 1.35 lakh cusecs. The storage capacity of Narayanpur reservoir is 33 TMC and presently the water levels were 29 TMC and all the 17 gates were opened.

The Godavari water level at Bhadrachalam was 41.90 feet. The inflow is said to be over 8,85,203 cusecs at Bhadrachalam and if the water level further rises to 43 feet, the first warning will be issued.