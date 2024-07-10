Telangana High Court advises restraint in phone tapping case

In a recent hearing at the Telangana High Court regarding the phone tapping case, the court has advised all parties to exercise restraint in the matter.



The court has emphasized on not delving into personal lives and refraining from disclosing names, phone numbers, and photos of judges and their family members.

Stating that the centre will file a counter on the 23rd of this month, the High Court has adjourned the next hearing to the 23rd of this month after hearing arguments on both sides.

It is evident that the High Court is taking a cautious approach to this sensitive case and is urging all parties involved to handle the matter with care.