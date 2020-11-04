Telangana High Court Agrees To Hear The Agri Gold Case

Telangana High Court has agreed to hear the Agri Gold case. Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Shriram has mentioned this case before Justice S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Kodandaram's bench. Well, advocate Shravan Kumar of the petitioner has also put forward his points before the bench and thus judges have agreed to go with a regular hearing on this case from Monday. AP Advocate General Shri Ram asked the court to hear the application filed by the Agri Gold victims seeking permission to repay on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Victims are also demanding to auction Agri Gold assets which are present in Telangana State. However, the Telangana high court said that, it would take up the matter with the help of the Andhra Pradesh Advocate General. Shravan Kumar, counsel for the petitioner, also requested to distribute the funds of Agri Gold which are held by the High Court.