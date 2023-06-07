Telangana High Court declines to postpone TSPSC Group-1 preliminary exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice P Madhavi Devi clearly mentioned on Tuesday that the court is not inclined to postpone the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 1 preliminary examination scheduled to be held on June 11.

Justice Devi heard the writ petition filed by S Muralidhar Reddy of Gangannagudem village in Ranga Reddy district, seeking to declare the action of TSPSC in contemplating to conduct fresh/second preliminary examination on June 11.

The petitioner alleged that the selection process when the very credibility of TSPSC is in ruins in view of exposure of malpractice and fraud in conducting the preliminary exam of Group-I notification no 04/2022 dated April 26, 2022, leading to cancellation of the same and that too when the investigation is pending against fraud by the Special Investigating Team (SIT).

The counsel for petitioner J Sudheer informed the court that the TSPSC authorities were not cooperating with SIT. “The police investigation is not complete; we don’t know who is involved; there is no urgency in conducting the Group 1 preliminary examination, without completing the investigation’’ He expressed deep anguish over TSPSC attitude in conducting the exam in a hurried manner.

Sudheer pointed out that the TSPSC employees are writing the examination. “How did they get NoC from the department which is conducting the examination?”. The investigation has to be done properly and not somehow done. When the whole issue is under investigation, the system has to be rectified first”, he argued.

Special GP Santosh Kumar informed told the court that an IAS officer has been appointed as controller of examination. In the TSPSC malpractice, two regular employees have been identified in the whole paper leakage and investigation is going on. For the Group 1 preliminary examination about 994 centres have been identified; this cannot be disturbed now, he asserted.

After hearing both sides, Justice Devi said the court is it going to postpone the Group-1 preliminary exam. “Let the examination go on, I am not inclined to stay the exam, she said. The judge directed the court registry to tag the petition with another writ which is pending before the other bench for CBI investigation in the TSPSC paper leakage issue.