Telangana High Court directs DGP to ensure law & order in State

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Wednesday directed the State Director-General of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in Hyderabad and the State. It asked the Chief Secretary and the DGP to ensure that the provisions of the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Prevention Act, 1977 are strictly followed, including Section 5 and 7, and are implemented in view of cow and other animal slaughter for the Bakrid festival on June 29.

The CJ, while passing the interim order, said “it is for the community elders to celebrate the festival in true spirit addressing people from all faiths and communities”. The bench was adjudicating a suo motu PIL by converting the letter of K Shiva Kumar of Yuga Tulasi Foundation, whose endeavour is to save cows from getting slaughtered on Bakrid and sought prevention of such illegal slaughter.

The bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries (Animal Husbandry) and Home, DGP, GHMC commissioner, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and the Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, directing them to respond by August 2.

Bhuyan expressed serious concern in adjudicating the PIL because the letter was addressed to CJ on June 26, two days prior to Bakrid and questioned the petitioners what were they doing all these days as they knew that Bakrid will be celebrated as per the calendar. The CJ, during the hearing, observed “you people address letters to the High Court in the 11th hour; you can approach the court well in advance, so that we can direct the officials concerned to take necessary measures… Nonetheless, as the issue raised in the letter has serious ramifications and has the potential to impair inter-community relationships, this court has taken up the matter notwithstanding the apparent lacunae”.

Advocate-General BS Prasad informed the court that all measures have been taken to curtail illegal slaughter of animals in open places as the Police department has established special check-posts to thwart illegal cattle transport at focal points and in coordination with the Animal Husbandry department; the police have identified check-posts which are manned round the clock since June 16 under the supervision of the Additional DCP (Law and Order), who is in-charge of Hyderabad

Hearing in the case was adjourned to August 2.