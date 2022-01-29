Telangana High Court directs govt to file fresh report on steps taken to curtail Omicron

Hyderabad: The division bench of the Telangana High Court, headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Friday directed the State to inform the court as to what is the rationale behind its decision to close all colleges due to rampant spread of Omicron variant and at the same time open schools from January 31. "What is the fun in opening schools and closing all colleges at the same time, CJ observed.



Ravichandran, senior counsel appearing for one of the petitioners, argued before the court that there are reports saying schools will be opened from February 1. The infrastructure in schools remains the same. He apprehended that opening of schools may result in serious health issues among children, that too when the State has only one hospital designated for children, Niloufer hospital, and at a stage when children are yet to be vaccinated.

The bench directed the State government to inform the court on steps it has taken to curtail the rampant spread of Omicron variant at 'Sammakka Saralamma Jatara' which is to be held in February, as a counsel in the batch of PILs and writ petitions on Covid Chikkudu Prabhakar informed the court that nearly 75 lakh to one crore pilgrims from five States will throng the jatara. In the serious circumstances prevailing Omicron will be seriously affecting pilgrims. A detailed status report including this aspect is directed to be filed by the government on February 2.

Prabhakar referred to the fatalities in the recent Kumbh Mela when heaps of bodies were found floating in the Ganga. He apprehended that the same may happen in river Godavari, if appropriate preventive measures are not taken to tackle Omicron.

The State is directed to inform the court the steps to extend separate medical kits to children who are affected with Covid because as of now the government is supplying a common medical kit to the affected adults. Usage of the same kit by children is not advisable, as per doctor's advice.

The court also directed the government to furnish a detailed report on the hospitals created specially for children, who are affected by the new variant, because only 'Niloufer Hospital' is designated as children hospital.

The court directed the government to furnish details of steps taken to minimise congregation of people in weekly bazaars, is social distancing is maintained and people do wear masks in bazaars. The report should also include this aspect.

Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director, Public Health and Family Welfare, appeared before the court virtually and noted all points put forth by the counsels and sought three days' time to file a detailed report.

The CJ directed Dr Rao to be present virtually before the court on February 3. He was adjudicating the batch of PILs and writ petitions on Covid, filed by various advocates, social activists, NGOs seeking directions to the government to strengthen infrastructure in hospitals, depute more staff there, make available sufficient medicines so that better medical aid is extended to patients approaching the hospitals. Hearing was adjourned to February 2.

PIL filed on Mariyamma's lock-up death

HC directs Registrar-General to furnish judicial report to Advocate-General.

On Friday the division bench directed the Registrar-General of the High Court to furnish the report of the first class judicial magistrates, Alair, to the Advocate- General enabling the Investigating officer to conclude the investigation, which is still pending.

The bench was adjudicating the plea filed by the People's Union for Civil Libraries (PUCL) seeking a judicial probe into the death of Mariyamma due to police Brutality in Addaguduru Police Station of Rachakonda Commissionerate. A case was registered vide crime no.63 of 2021 at the station. The magistrate held judicial probe and submitted his report. An amount of Rs.15 lakh was paid to son of Mariayamma and a government job was provided to him in the Social Welfare department. Apart from this, on the directions of the high court, action was initiated against the police officials, who were responsible for the death.

The judicial report will be furnished to Advocate-General Banda Shivananda Prasad by the Registrar-General to enable the Investigating officer to conclude the investigation.

Directs govt to file counter in plea opposing appointment of TSPSC members

The division bench directed the government to file its counter-affidavit in the plea filed by Prof. Vinayak Reddy (retd), Kakatiya University, opposing the appointment of six members to the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

The petitioner alleged that the appointment of members Prof Bandi Linga Reddy, Ramavath Dhan Singh, Sumitra Anand Tanoba, Karam Ravinder Reddy, Dr Aravalli Chandra Shekar Rao, R Satyanarayana, are in violation of Regulations 32 A and 32 B of the TSPSC. Satyam Reddy, senior counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that the PIL is an important issue to be adjudicated as the TSPSC members will retire in another 4-6 months. Hence, it is a time-bound issue. Though, the TSPSC secretary has filed a counter-affidavit responding to the notice issued by the HC, but the government (Principal Secretary, GAD and Law Department) are yet to file their counter-affidavits due to which the adjudication of the PIL is not going ahead.

He insisted on the court to direct the government to file counter-affidavit in this plea duly explaining their stand in appointing the six TSPSC members, as they are not eligible, though they are deciding the fate of thousands of unemployed youth. The senior counsel insisted the court to issue an early listing of the plea. Hearing in the case was adjourned to March 31.