Telangana High Court expresses dismay over spike in prices of essential commodities

Regarding skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, The High Court on Friday expressed its dismay over the meagre number of cases filed by the Police against hoarders and observed that the officials are hand in glove with persons who are resorting to the escalation of prices of essentials.

The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy hearing on a taken up PIL on a media report, the court which has directed the TS Legal Services Authority Member Secretary to file a report on the factual ground report on the escalation of prices on essential commodities during this lockdown period in the twin cities.

The Bench expressed discontentment on the sturdy functioning of the State Administration and the Police officials because as per the TSLSA report, except for eggs and tomatoes, prices of all other essential food articles have skyrocketed. There is no one to stop these hoarders from making a fast buck, that too during a time when the entire country is battling with Pandemic of Covid-19. People are short of money, employees are not paid salaries and the Telangana government has deferred payment of 50 per cent salaries to its employees.

The Chief Justice enquired from the Advocate General about how many cases were booked and how many persons have been prosecuted. CJ was shocked to know only 270 cases have been registered, and only 3 cases registered in Narayanaguda PS in the month of April.Advocate General Informed the Bench that the State Government is closely monitoring the price rise of essentials. If the State is closely monitoring, then why the price rise, CJ pointed out. The government is letting people get away who are charging more, then naturally more demand, more prices, CJ Chauhan observed. The CJ Bench directed the Advocate General to file an Action Taken Report within a week.