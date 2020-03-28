Telangana High Court extends date of interim orders

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday extended all the interim orders till June 7, which were to expire on or after March 20, in cases before it as also in the district courts as litigants would not be able to appear in such matters due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the aforesaid extraordinary circumstances, that all in matters pending before the High Court and subordinate courts, wherein such interim orders issued were subsisting as on March 20, 2020 will expire or will expire thereafter, the same shall automatically be extended till June 7, 2020 until further orders.

Considering the grave possibility of spreading of coronavirus and the extremely limited functioning of courts due to lockdown in Telangana State, routine matters have been adjourned en-bloc to particular dates in the month of April.