Telangana High Court flays government for preventing media coverage of Secretariat demolition

A citizen is represented by the press, consequently, the press should be given access to the information which they require on time, failing which, the news becomes stale, says Justice Challa Kodandaram

Hyderabad: Why the media personnel are prohibited to cover and report on the demolition of the Secretariat, the High Court questioned the State government on Wenesday.

A citizen is represented by the press, consequently, the press should be given access to the information which they require on time, failing which, the news becomes stale, Justice Challa Kodandaram opined while hearing the writ petition filed by VIL Media seeking the court to direct the State government to allow the press to report/telecast the demolition of the Secretariat.

The High Court Division Bench headed by Justice Challa Kodandaram pointed out that the media is allowed in war zones subject to they possess valid identity given by the concerned authorities. Media required to be fed with the Information (Visuals and Images) of the demolition, which can be disseminated to them, as such information is ready with the State Public Relation officials, Justice Kodandaram added.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the State Government has deployed 400 Police personnel around the Secretariat.

Moreover, they have restricted entry to all the citizens, including the press as such depriving the freedom of the press. Every citizen of the State has a right to know as to what is going on at the site where the demolition of Secretariat is in progress, the petitioner counsel pointed out.

Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad said that the media is permitted to visit the site, then it will open up access to other citizens also. The Advocate General pointed out that the State needs to get clear instructions on this issue and sought an adjournment till Monday.

The Court declined the request of the AG and added unless there is something which endangers the lives of media personnel, we cannot deny them access, Justice Challa Kodandaram observed. The court adjourned the matter till July 23.