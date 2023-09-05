Telangana High Court gives shocker to Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The Telangana State High Court on Tuesday expressed anger against Karimnagar MP and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay. Bandi Sanjay was repeatedly absent from the cross-examination during the trial in the High Court on BRS leader and Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar's election dispute. Recently, the High Court expressed impatience when he asked for another deadline.



Bandi Sanjay's lawyer requested the High Court to give another deadline as he is currently in America. The High Court has made it clear that the investigation will be over as the election petitions are to be decided within six months. He approached the court saying Gangula Kamalakar's election was invalid and sought three times from last July 21.

The lawyer said that Bandi Sanjay will be present on September 12 after coming from America. With this, the High Court ordered Sanjay to pay Rs 50,000 to the Military Welfare Fund failing to attend the cross-examination. Later, the hearing was adjourned to September 20.