Telangana High Court hears petition on Devarayamjal land survey

The High Court has made remarks on a petition seeking dismissal of the IAS committee on Devarayamjal lands. The government should sit back and see if the lands are occupied, according to the High Court. Further, it stated that the committee will conduct an enquiry and submit a report and till then that no orders will be passed.



The Devarayamjal land survey case came to a hearing in the High Court today. The court heard a petition filed by Sada Keshav Reddy seeking to cancel the formation of the IAS committee. But the High Court refused to suspend the implementation of GO 1014. The High Court questioned if conducting an investigation to identify the temple lands would be difficult. The court clarified that it is the responsibility of the committee to investigate and submit a report. The petitioner replied that the officials are coming into the lands without giving any notice.



The committee has the right to survey and investigate the Devarayamjal lands, according to the High Court. The High Court directed that notices be given to the petitioners before going into the lands. It also directed the committee to give advance notice if they want to survey the lands and the court clarified that the authorities can take action as per the law if the petitioners don't cooperate in the trial The High Court also directed the petitioners to provide the necessary files and information to the committee. The High Court issued notices to the government to file counterclaims.



It is already known that Eatala Rajender resigned to his MLA post and TRS party too and joined the BJP party recently.