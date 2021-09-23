Telangana High Court notice to top official on land compensation

Hyderabad: The High Court Division Bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice M S Ramchander Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar on Wednesday has issued Form-1 Notice to Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary finance department, for not realising Rs52,70,657.00 along with an interest of Rs5,48,686 to be paid to all those land losers, who are to be paid compensation under the Land Acquisition Act, which is pending before various districts.

The Finance Secretary is directed to appear before the Acting Chief Justice M S Ramchander Rao Division Bench on 29-10-2021 duly explaining the reasons for not releasing the money as the Telangana government had already issued a GO according to administrative sanction but money was not released as the concurrence of the Finance Ministry was not given.

The government pleader for land acquisitiongave an undertaking before the High Court on two occasions 28-10-2019 and 12-11-2020 stating that the said amount viz., Rs. 52,70,657.00 along with the interest of Rs 5,48,686 would be deposited into the accounts of the persons who are due to be paid under the Land Acquisition Act, but the same was not released.

The Division Bench passed the order while dealing with the Contempt Case No. 1055/2019 filed by BakkuriLinganna and 6 others, hailing from different districts in Telangana, seeking payment of compensation under the Land Acquisition Act.

The letter of the Principal District Judge, Mahbubnagar dated 24-6-2017, addressed to the High Court was converted into suomoto PIL, seeking its indulgence in directing all the District Collectors in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to furnish information pertaining to the pendency of execution petitions pending in their respective districts.

The order issued in the PIL directing the government to pay the compensation money to the land losers under the Land Acquisition Act was not implemented and, hence, the petitioners filed a contempt case.

The Principal District Judge, Mahbubnagar, further took to the notice of the High Court that there is large pendency of execution petitions in various districts in Telangana, due to which the land losers are facing huge hurdles in getting their legitimate money, to be paid by the Telangana government.

The land losers hail from Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Medak, Nizamabad, RR, Hyderabad, Warangal, Jagtial, Jangaon and Kamareddy.

The ACJ while issuing the Form-1 Notice observed that until and unless the Finance Secretary releases the money what the District Collector concerned could do.