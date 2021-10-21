Telangana High Court notices to government over delay in allocation of 2BHKs

The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy issued notices to Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Housing, VC&MD, Housing Corporation, Commissioner, GHMC, Chairman, Housing and Urban Development Corporation and all the 33 District Collectors.

The bench directed the above officials to inform the court within four weeks as to why one lakh double bedroom houses, which were ready for occupation and in complete shape, were not handed over to eligible beneficiaries for the last one year and directed them to furnish reasons for the delay.

Srujan Kumar Reddy, counsel for the petitioner Nallu Indrasena Reddy, former BJP MLA, informed the court that the State government was not handing over the double bedroom houses to beneficiaries for the last one year and has been in a deep slumber.

The CJ, while reacting to the contentions of the petitioner, observed that the petitioner has waited for one year and he should wait for another four weeks.

"We will wake them up," said the CJ, while adjourning the matter for four weeks.