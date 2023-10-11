Telangana High Court defers Singareni elections to December 27

The Telangana High Court conducted a crucial hearing on the Singareni elections. The Singareni management had requested a postponement of the elections, which were originally scheduled for the 28th of this month. The High Court accepted the management's request and ordered that the Singareni elections be held on December 27 instead. The court also directed that the voter list be prepared before November 30.

Previously, the Union Labour Department had been preparing to conduct the Singareni elections on the 28th of this month. However, the Singareni management filed an appeal against the elections in the Division Bench of the High Court, citing the upcoming assembly elections as a reason for postponement.

The Singareni election controversy has been ongoing in the High Court since last year, with the court issuing multiple orders extending the deadline for the conduct of elections. On June 23, the High Court issued significant orders regarding the Singareni elections. Singareni appealed against this order in the Chief Court, but the single bench upheld the decision to hold the elections. In the recent hearing, the High Court postponed the Singareni elections to December 27.



