Telangana High Court stalls erection of NTR statue in Lakaram lake

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday stalled the permission accorded by the state government to N T Rama Rao Vigraha Erpatu Committee in Lakaram Lake in Khammam town till further orders.



Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was dealing with a lunch motion writ petition filed by Bharata Yadava Samithi, All India Yadava Samithi, Adibatla Srikala Peetham, Hyderabad and others. They had objected to the installation of NTR statue depicting as Lord Krishna.

The Judge, during the course of arguments, said "the State cannot erect/install statue of late NTR in Lakkaram Lake which is a tourism spot. This statue was to be unveiled on May 28 on the eve of his 100th birthday.

The counsel for the petitioners contended that the orders according permission to install late NTR statue depicting Lord Krishna in Lakkaram Lake in Khammam town goes against the Supreme Court orders and the circular dated 18-12-2016 issued by the Telangana government, which prohibits installation of statues at public places.