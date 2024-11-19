Telangana High Court Strikes Down GO 16

Telangana High Court has struck down Government Order (GO) 16, which was issued by the previous BRS government to regularize thousands of contract employees, particularly in the education and health sectors. The court declared that the regularization of contract employees under GO 16 was unconstitutional, setting the stage for uncertainty among those who were recently regularized.

The government order, which was implemented by the previous BRS government, aimed to offer permanent positions to a large number of contract workers, primarily in key sectors such as education and healthcare. This decision had been hailed as a major step toward job security for many temporary workers. However, the High Court’s ruling has now reversed this, leaving many workers who had gained regular status under GO 16 in a state of anxiety.

In its verdict, the court ruled that the regularization of contract employees through GO 16 violated constitutional provisions. It has also suggested that the employees who were regularized may be reverted to their previous contract status, which has sparked concerns and protests from those affected. Petitioners who challenged the government order have welcomed the court's decision, stating that the ruling brings clarity on the issue.

The regularized employees, who were initially optimistic about their new status, are now expressing their dismay over the uncertain future that lies ahead. Many fear they may lose their regularized positions and be reverted to contract roles, which would mean a loss of benefits and job security.

Officials have stated that once the official court order copy is received, further clarity will be provided on how to proceed with the implementation of the judgment.