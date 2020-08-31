Telangana High Court to resume physical hearings from September 7

Hyderabad: The High Court has decided to resume physical court hearing from September 7.



The decision was taken during the meeting of Telagana High Court judges.

Initially, only 5 High Court benches will start functioning. Other benches would continue hearing the matters virtually.

The division bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy and four single benches headed by Justice Ponugoti Naveen Rao, Justice Challa Kodandaram, Justice Dr Shameem Akther and Justice Gandikota Sridevi will hold physical court hearings for a week from September 7 to 11.

The High Court full bench will meet again on September 11 to review the future course of functioning of the physical courts.

Moreover, the physical courts have stopped functioning for above 5 months due to Covid-19 pandemic.