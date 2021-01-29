Telangana: Hospitality professionals seek government aid

Hyderabad: The Telangana Hotels and Resorts Sales Professionals Welfare Association has requested the State government to provide immediate relief to the kin of hospitality professionals who died due to various reasons associated with Covid-19 pandemic and related developments including lockdown, loss of job and pay.

One more woman employee, Jacqueline, died on January 26 due to financial crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, said S Ravi Kumar, State general secretary of the association, in a press release issued here on Thursday.

"We have been repeatedly requesting the government to help the hapless staff in the hospitality sector who are badly affected by Covid-19," he said. The association lost five of its colleagues - Devarshi Raj, Sisir Kumar, Roja Rani, Siva Ramakrishna and now Jacqueline - due to financial crunch, he said adding that one Vinay Kumar Panduchary got paralysed during Covid-19.

Sisir's children were left behind as orphans, Ravi Kumar said. They had not been getting salaries since April '20 and not even the 50 per cent which was advised by the government was also not paid.

"We have met Ministers Srinivas Yadav and Srinivas Goud, MP Revanth Reddy and Tourism Secretary Srinivasa Raju, but to no avail. At least now we request the government to consider our case and grant some aid to recover from the pandemic woes," he said.