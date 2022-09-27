Telangana: Hospitals to have special units to stem spread of infection

Hyderabad: In wake of incidents like in Ibrahimpatnam CHC where family planning operations resulted in death of four women, the Telangana government has decided to have infection control units in hospitals, which would ensure that the hospital is sanitised to prevent injections from spreading.

The government has directed the teaching and other hospitals in the State to strictly implement the infection control units by having a dedicated team in the hospital. During the recent visit to the NIMS hospital, Health Minister T Harish Rao started a two-days Hospital Infection, Prevention and Control Training Programme and insisted on strictly following the directions.

Officials said that a three-tier system would be placed in hospitals for controlling infections and doctors and nurses would be asked to undergo training once in two years. A special committee would be formed headed by the superintendent, microbiology HOD and nursing HOD. The team should meet at least once in a week and review on how the hospital was taking up measures to control the infection.

Hospitals should provide training for the newly joined postgraduates, house surgeons and the nursing staff, and must have possess sterilisation equipment. The committee needs to check whether the units such as ICU, Operation Theatres, Bio Medical waste management were good or not. They should check different types of rooms, ICUs, post-operative wards and find out the reasons for spreading of infectious disease and also check whether there were any flaws in controlling the spread of such diseases, informed a senior official.

The team should examine the status of surgicals, chemicals, disposables, laundry and other sections. They should also check the sterilisation chemicals, PPE stocks as part of infection control measures. The team should review the antibiotic policy, antibiotic stewardship programme in the operation theatre.

The team has to follow the standard sterilisation system in operation theatres, ICUs and other rooms after surgery. In all the operation theatres, ICUs, postoperative wards the incharge nurses should be made to take swabs/air samples and they should be sent for tests. Proper training should be given to those who are taking up disposal of bio medical waste.