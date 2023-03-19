Telangana: Huge crocodile spotted in farm fields in Wanaparthy district

A huge crocodile was spotted by the farmers in the agricultural field near Buggicheruvu of Gaatturu village in Peddamandadi mandal of Vanaparthi district that caused a stir locally.



The farmers panicked when crocodiles were spotted in the crop fields. After receiving the information, the forest officials, with the help of the villagers, caught the crocodile.



The officials said that they will release the crocodile in Jurala Dam.