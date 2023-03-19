  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Huge crocodile spotted in farm fields in Wanaparthy district

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

A huge crocodile was spotted by the farmers in the agricultural field near Buggicheruvu of Gaatturu village in Peddamandadi mandal of Vanaparthi district that caused a stir locally.

A huge crocodile was spotted by the farmers in the agricultural field near Buggicheruvu of Gaatturu village in Peddamandadi mandal of Vanaparthi district that caused a stir locally.

The farmers panicked when crocodiles were spotted in the crop fields. After receiving the information, the forest officials, with the help of the villagers, caught the crocodile.

The officials said that they will release the crocodile in Jurala Dam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X