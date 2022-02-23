Telangana in-charge DGP Anjani Kumar issues warning on disruption of communal harmony

Following the incident in Karmanghat area on Tuesday night where two groups clashed after some youth claiming to be gau rakshas stopped a vehicle transporting cattle, the Telangana's in-charge Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar, on Wednesday warned all those trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state of strong action.

Anjani Kumar held a meeting on Wednesday with the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and other senior officials to review the situation in the wake of the incident that occurred under the limits of Rachakonda commissionerate. In the meeting, the police personnel decided not to tolerate such kind of incidents in the future and to be taken strict action against those taking law into their hands.

A statement from the DGP office said that five cases have been booked in connection with last night's incidents and also took a few accused into custody.

The police said they will not allow any force which is trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that five cases were booked at Meerpet and Saroornagar police stations in connection with the incidents that occurred on Tuesday night near Meerpet TKR Kaman and Saroornagar Karmanghat Hanuman Temple.

With respect to an altercation between those claimed to be 'Gau rakshaks' and cattle transporters, a case was registered against seven persons for illegally transporting cattle and attacking 'gau rakshaks'. On a complaint by a gau rakshak, a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was booked

According to police, the driver of the vehicle in which the calves were being transported was injured when gau rakshaks attacked him with iron rods. Two men who were bringing the animals called other accused to the spot and they chased the attackers into the premises of a nearby temple, thus outraging the religious feelings and attacked them with intention to kill, the police said.

After the incident, a huge number of Hindu activists gathered at Hanuman temple to stage a protest. When police tried to pacify them, they pelted stones injuring several police officers. A sub-inspector received severe head injuries. The mob continued stone pelting and damaged a number of police vehicles.

All the seven accused transporting cattle and attacking gau rakshaks were arrested and sent to judicial custody. The vehicle carrying the calves was also seized by the police.

The police also registered four cases against cow vigilantes for assaulting the driver of a cattle transport vehicle, damaging three police vehicles and injuring a sub inspector of police in stone pelting. However, no one was arrested.

Mahesh Bhagwat said the situation was now under control. Following the incident, police pickets have been posted with civil and special forces to maintain peace and tranquility in the area.