MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd Dec 2025

Toughen up posture against jihadists

Apropos of ‘India cannot stay quiet to Jihadist takeover of Dhaka’ (THI Dec 22). Historically, jihad has translated into terrorism, whereby innocent lives are claimed in the name of religion. This phenomenon should be doused, with whatever it takes, within the nation, and equally so in the neighbourhood, if jihadist elements brook trouble for the nation, like those operating in Pakistan.

However, dousing mischief inside neighbouring nations isn’t easy. More than infringement of international borders, it amounts to external aggression, repercussions of which could be extremely costly. India paid for infringement of Sri Lankan borders using IPKF, through Rajiv Gandhi’s life. Manufacturing terror in the neighbourhood in jihad’s name must be dealt with diplomatically, as was exercised most brilliantly after Operation Sindoor post-Pahalgam.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

Nip jihad terror in the bud

This is further to your editorial ‘India cannot stay quiet to jihadist takeover of Dhaka’ (THI Dec 22). India cannot be indifferent to the goings on in Bangladesh. An unmissable and dangerous anti-India agenda is being played out by Jamaat-e-Islami that is remotely controlled by Pakistan’s military chief Asim Munir and the ISI. The grand plan is to annex the seven sisters of the Northeast and systematically pave the way for a Shariat-spearheaded Islamic State.

This is evidenced by brutal manner Dipu Chandra Das are lynched by frenzy mobs of Islamists on cooked up charges of blasphemy. These developments will have dangerous ramifications on West Bengal, about which the Centre must be ready.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Railways burdening passengers with frequent fare hikes

Indian Railways is periodically increasing fares and burdening the passengers each time. It was as recently as July that there was a fare hike that realised approximately ₹700 crore till now and the latest fare hike from December 26 to March 31, 2026, is expected to fetch an additional ₹600 crore to Indian railways.

This implies that they will pocket additional ₹1300 crore in just nine months. On the other hand, they are reducing passenger trains and introducing express and superfast trains in the name of modernisation, while many of its services are being privatised, thus increasing the operational and maintenance costs. Despite frequent fare hikes and introduction of superfast trains, people continue to experience difficulties on several counts and complain about the poor services in several sectors of the railways. I feel that Indian Railways would be totally privatised sooner than later by the NDA government.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Implement VB-G RAM G Act in good faith

In response to the report published in The Hans India (Dec 22) under the headline “From siloed schemes to a unified rural mission: VB-G RAM G Act for Viksit Bharat 2047”, I wish to place a considered perspective on the proposed legislation that seeks to reimagine rural development in India. The report clearly brings out that VB-G RAM G is not a dilution but a modernisation one that legally expands the job guarantee from 100 to 125 days.

Facts speak louder than fears, and the statutory assurance of additional employment, backed by rule-based funding, reflects continuity with reform rather than retreat. Normative allocation further ensures that funds flow where they are most needed, proving that equity is not left to chance but built into design. Panchayat-led village gram priority plans restore grassroots planning to its rightful place. When the truth is allowed to rise from the ground up, policy outcomes tend to be stronger.

The proposed digital backbone VB-NRIS along with GIS and PM Gati Shakti integration promises transparency and coordination, reducing duplication that has long plagued rural programmes. Assisted modes, offline systems, and multiple verification channels ensure that no worker is denied wages due to technical hurdles. Proof of the pudding will indeed be in the eating, like aligning employment with water security, infrastructure, livelihoods, and climate resilience. If implemented in letter and spirit, this reform may well do just that for rural India.

Kolluru Raju, Kakinada

Stop looting passengers during Sankranti

Sankranti, marking harvest time, is a major rural and urban festival across southern states. People prefer visiting their native places. So, this is a time to loot, which various transportation modes like buses, trains and flights have mastered.

While the government extends aid to Haj and Jerusalem travel by Muslims and Christians, respectively, Hindus get no such fiscal help. In fact, they end up bearing the brunt of the hiked fares. RTCs, railways and airways must not be allowed to hike rates for the ensuing Sankranti festival. Let all Hindus celebrate Sankranthi without any forced financial burden.

RSN RAO, Hyderabad