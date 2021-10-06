Telangana: Inflows continue, 4 gates of Nagarjuna Sagar lifted

Four crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar have been lifted on Wednesday morning as inflows to the project continue. The current inflow to the project is 66,170 cusecs and around 78,696 cusecs of water being released to the downstream.

The water-level of the project touched to 589.70 feet as against the total level of the project 590 feet. Meanwhile, the current water storage of the project is 311.1480 tmc as against the total water capacity of the project 312.0450 tmc.

The water is being released to the downstream following the projects on the upstream being filled to the brim.

The projects in the state are receiving steady inflows with the incessant rains in the state.