Telangana: Inter-district basket ball competition begins at Jogulamba-Gadwal

Telangana state inter district under-19 junior basket ball competition began at NTR mini stadium in Uttanoor village of Ayiza mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district on Thursday.

The competition is being held by the Telangana State Basketball Association on behalf of Uttanur Dhanvantari Venkateswara Swamy Temple Committee from November 18 to 20.

Around 20 teams of boys and girls turned up to the venue from 10 erstwhile districts of Telangana. Talented players will be selected to the Telangana state basket ball team.

The event was attended by TRS senior leader and former ZPTC Thirumal Reddy, Telangana Basketball Association general secretary Norman Isaac, secretary Neelima, former MP Sundar Raju, former PACS chairman Ramudu, Sarpanches, MPTCs, councilors, coaches and players.

