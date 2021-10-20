Telangana inter exam 2021 first year hall tickets released, download now

TS inter first year 2021 hall tickets: The hall tickets for first year intermediate students have been released by the Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE). General and vocational candidates who are appearing for the exams can visit the officials website -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in to download the hall ticket.

According to the schedule released by the board, the Telangana first-year intermediate exams will commence from October 25, 2021. Students are asked to download the hall tickets with their SSC hall ticket number and date of birth.

How to download TS inter first year hall ticket 2021?

Visit TSBIE official site -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the link ' General/Vocational '

Enter SSC hall ticket number and date of birth

Download the hall ticket appeared on the screen

Take a print out of it