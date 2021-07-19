Telangana: Inter first year exams likely to be conducted soon, official decision awaited

The Department of Education is working towards conducting the Intermediate first year examinations while second-year students are passed based on their marks in the first year examinations. The Department of Education is leaning towards administering the exams as there is no basis for first-year students and some students are reluctant to take 35 percent marks. It has already sent proposals to the government on this.



However, the Department of Education is planning to shorten the examination time. While the time duration for the examination was three hours previously, it was planned to reduce it to an hour and a half amid coronavirus. It is known that the inter‌ exams were canceled this year due to corona.

The examinations were canceled for the first-year students and they were promoted to the second year. It has been difficult to assign marks to them. Therefore, with the corona calm currently low, the education department is planning to conduct inter-first year examinations next month. Students will be allowed to write the test again without having to pay the fees again. Those who did not pay the fee in the past will now have to pay the fee and attend the examination. The government will decide on these in two or three days.