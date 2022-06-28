Telangana Inter Results 2022 declared : Websites to check scores

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared TS Intermediate Public Examination 2022 (IPE) results on Tuesday. Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the result on board.

As per the official reports, the overall pass percentage of Intermediate first-year and second-year students is 65.19. In the first year, around 63.32 % of students passed, and in the second year, around 67.16 % of students passed. Medchal district has secured the highest pass percentage, and Komaram Bheem secured 2nd place in pass percentage.

Students can check their results on the website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in., examresults.ts.nic.in and result.cgg.gov.in