Telangana inter syllabus reduced by 30 per cent this academic year as well

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday announced reducing the syllabus by 30 per cent for both first and second year intermediate for the academic year 2021-22.

The decision has been taken in the view of disruption of physical classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, TSBIE secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said that all the information related to the 70 per cent syllabus that will be part of examinations and 30 per cent reduced syllabus for the academic year 2021-22 will be separately displayed on the official site of TSBIE -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in for the benefit of the students.

Students can go through the official website of the board for further information.

Last year too, the intermediate board slashed the syllabus to reduce the burden for the students due to the pandemic.