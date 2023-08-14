  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana is being turned into a heap of debt under KCR: Kishan Reddy

Highlights

Alleges that the KCR government had given 10 acres of land for the office of the Congress party

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy on Monday criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He criticised that the State of Telangana is being turned into a heap of debt.

He said that selling government assets means selling the State. He said that wealth is to be created, but if assets are sold, all the systems will collapse. He alleged that KCR read 80,000 books only to usher in the downfall of the system.

Kishan Reddy alleged that the BRS and Congress parties are sharing land together. He criticized that the KCR government had given 10 acres of land for the office of the Congress party.

He recalled that in the past, if the then Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy was selling land, Minister KTR had opposed it, and after coming to power, he was the one selling the land. He said that it is not right to sell the lands which should be useful for future generations.

