Telangana: Jagtial man dies in Sabarimala

A man hailing from Jagtial collapsed suddenly while taking bath at Sabarimala on Monday.

Srigandham Ramesh, a resident of Jagtial went to Sabarimala with his two children on January 9. Ramesh collapsed due to brain dead while taking bath at the Pamba river. Efforts are underway to shift his body to his native place.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended at his residence near the new bus stand in Jagtial with the death of Ramesh.

On November 26, 2019, a man died of heart attack while he was on his way to Sabarimala. He was identified as Matheswaran, a native of Tamil Nadu. Matheswaran developed uneasiness while trekking Neelimala and collapsed on the spot.