Telangana Junior doctor calls of strike, Govt. Releases GO on demands
In accordance with their promise to the junior doctors, the Telangana government has issued two GOs for the construction of hostels at Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals. Additionally, funds have been released for the restoration of roads at Kakatiya Medical College. A total of Rs.204.85 crores has been allocated for Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals, with Rs.121.90 crores for hostel buildings and roads at Osmania Hospital, Rs.79.500 crores for Gandhi Hospital, and Rs.2.75 crores for CC roads at Kakatiya University.
The junior doctors, gathered at Gandhi Hospital and were joined by representatives from government medical colleges across the state. Discussions with the Minister of Health and other officials took place, where the doctors expressed their demands.
Following discussions with DME and Health Department officials, the Juda announced a temporary suspension of their strike. The government has promised to provide accommodation buildings at Gandhi and Osmania hospitals, as well as funds for road repairs at Kakatiya University.